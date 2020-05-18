The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12 today. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced about the same on Twitter. 'Dear students of class 12th of CBSE Board here is the date sheet for your board exams. All the best," Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

The class 10 and 12th board exams will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres.

According to the new guidelines issued by the HRD Ministry, candidates have been asked to carry their own sanitisers to the exam hall in a transparent bottle. Students will cover their nose, mouth with mask or cloth.

CBSE suggested that parents must ensure their ward is not sick, candidates to follow physical-distancing norms.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2020

-The Class 10 board exams are pending only in the North East Delhi.

-"The class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for Science exam," PTI quoted Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said.

-On July 10, exams will be conducted for both courses of Hindi and on July 15 for both courses of English

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020

-For class 12, the Home Science exam will be held on July 1, followed by both courses of Hindi the next day.

-The class 12 Business Studies exam has been scheduled for July 9, followed by Biotechnology on July 10, and Geography on July 11

The CBSE datesheet 2020 is available on the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE was scheduled to announce the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12 at 5 pm on Saturday. However, the announcement was postponed as the CBSE was taking into consideration some additional technical aspects.

"CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheet of board exams. Due to this, the datesheet of class 10th and 12th examination to be released today at 5 pm will be announced by Monday (18-05-2020)," Pokhriyal had tweeted in Hindi.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.





