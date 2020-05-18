CBSE announces datesheet for pending Class 10, 12 Board exams

CBSE announces datesheet for pending Class 10, 12 Board exams2 min read . 03:26 PM IST
- CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15
- The datesheet was released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12 today. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced about the same on Twitter. 'Dear students of class 12th of CBSE Board here is the date sheet for your board exams. All the best," Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.
The class 10 and 12th board exams will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres.
According to the new guidelines issued by the HRD Ministry, candidates have been asked to carry their own sanitisers to the exam hall in a transparent bottle. Students will cover their nose, mouth with mask or cloth.
CBSE suggested that parents must ensure their ward is not sick, candidates to follow physical-distancing norms.
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2020
The Class 10 exams announced, are for North-East Delhi only.
Social Science examination has been scheduled for July 1 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Science-Theory and Science Without Practical exams have been scheduled for July 2 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B exams will take place on July 10 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
English Communicative and English Language and Literature examinations are scheduled for July 15 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020
Class 12 Physics exam has been slated for July 3 (North-East Delhi),
Accountancy on July 4 (North-East Delhi)
Chemistry exam is scheduled for July 6 (North-East Delhi).
Business Studies exam is slated to take place on July 9 (All India)
Geography exam is scheduled for July 11 (All India).
Mathematics examination will be held on July 15 (North-East Delhi).
The CBSE datesheet 2020 is available on the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.
The CBSE was scheduled to announce the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12 at 5 pm on Saturday. However, the announcement was postponed as the CBSE was taking into consideration some additional technical aspects.
"CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheet of board exams. Due to this, the datesheet of class 10th and 12th examination to be released today at 5 pm will be announced by Monday (18-05-2020)," Pokhriyal had tweeted in Hindi.
Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.
