The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has announced a policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams, which have been cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic situation in India.

Here are the 10 points on the CBSE Class 10 marking scheme:

1) According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the student's performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

2) If any candidate did not appear in any of the assessment tests, the school may also conduct an offline or online or a telephonic one with documentary evidence.

3) "Schools will also have to ensure that the marks awarded by them should be in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams. Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by principal for finalising results," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"Schools indulging in unfair and biased practices for assessment will have to face penalty or disaffiliation," he added.

4) CBSE's notification said: "The marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 Board examinations."

5) Results will be declared by the third week of June this year.

