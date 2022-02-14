IAS Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as the new chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with effect from today, as per a CBSE circular released on Monday. Joshi would be replacing IAS Manoj Ahuja.

The official order issued by the education ministry reads, "Consequent upon relieving of Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS(OR:1990) from the post of Chairman, CBSE w.e.f 14.02.2022 (A/N) vide office order dated 14.02.2022, the charge of Chairman, CBSE is assigned to Shri Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education in addition to his existing assignments. This issues with the approval of the competent authority."

IAS Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as new chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with effect from today. pic.twitter.com/EWQhsHWZUH — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Manoj Ahuja, who has been replaced today, was appointed as CBSE's chairman on May 12, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.