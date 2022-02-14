OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  CBSE appoints IAS Vineet Joshi as new chairman
IAS Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as the new chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with effect from today, as per a CBSE circular released on Monday.  Joshi would be replacing IAS Manoj Ahuja.

The official order issued by the education ministry reads, "Consequent upon relieving of Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS(OR:1990) from the post of Chairman, CBSE w.e.f 14.02.2022 (A/N) vide office order dated 14.02.2022, the charge of Chairman, CBSE is assigned to Shri Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education in addition to his existing assignments. This issues with the approval of the competent authority."

Manoj Ahuja, who has been replaced today, was appointed as CBSE's chairman on May 12, 2020.

