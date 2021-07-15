NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday asked its affiliate schools to moderate Class 12th marks based on the average of past three years and to ensure thatthere was no bunching of total marks in excess of 95 this year.

If a school is found inflating marks, CBSE will moderate the scores before announcing results by 31 July, the education board informed the schools, reiterating that wrong doers will face action.

“To ensure comparability and fairness at the higher range of marks, schools should exercise due diligence and ensure that there is no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above," CBSE said in a circular Thursday.

The board said it has "provided marks, including distribution of the marks, based on best performance of previous three years, which is taken as reference for the purpose of moderation. Schools are once again directed to follow the reference distribution while moderating marks."

It means, if a school has 100 students and only 15% of them scored 95% and above on an average in the past three reference years in internal and independent assessment, the school cannot award marks in excess of 95 to 16% or more students

“They will, therefore, have to restrict the number of students at each level of overall marks from 95 and above, to ensure that this number is not more than the number of students scoring these overall marks, as per the best historic performance of the last three years," CBSE said.

The CBSE’s new assessment scheme, based on a 30:30: 40 model, following the cancelation of exams have entrusted the schools to do the bulk of the assessment work based on internal assessment, practical and project works.

The central board said to facilitate the schools in moderation of marks, user friendly software has been developed by CBSE and the software has two sections — subject wise moderation and overall moderation. “A complete tabulation sheet will be visible for schools comprising of all components of marks viz. Class X, Class XI, Class XII & Practical/ Project/IA and schools should first go through the guidelines and understand before you undertake the exercise of moderation of marks".

CBSE has said that schools will have to finish the moderation of marks of class 11th and 12th by midnight 22 July and if a "school is left to complete the moderation within stipulated schedule, their results will be declared separately after July 31."

