The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process of students for classes 9 and 11 for session 2021-2022 today, Wednesday. The CBSE affiliated schools can register their Class 9 and Class 11 students through the board's official website on cbse.nic.in. It must be noted that before proceeding with the registration process of the students, the existing schools will have to update the data on Oasis.

CBSE Class 9 and 11 sessions 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Class 9, 11 session

Step 3: Enter the number of sections and number of students

Step 4: Update the details like the principal's name among others

Step 5: Enter the details asked in the excel file and click on the 'upload excel file' option

Step 6: Finalise the data and make payment.

Step 6: Take a printout of the final list of registered students.

Schools must note that after the generation of the final list, no more additions or corrections, or deletions can be made to this data.

Students whose names will be submitted through the online process of registration will be allowed to appear in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022-23.

