CBSE begins registration process for Class 9 and 11 today; Here's how to apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process of students for classes 9 and 11 for session 2021-2022 today, Wednesday. The CBSE affiliated schools can register their Class 9 and Class 11 students through the board's official website on cbse.nic.in. It must be noted that before proceeding with the registration process of the students, the existing schools will have to update the data on Oasis.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}