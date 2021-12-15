CBSE begins registration process for Class 9 and 11 today; Here's how to apply

CBSE begins registration process for Class 9 and 11 today; Here's how to apply1 min read . 11:44 AM IST
The CBSE affiliated schools can register their Class 9 and Class 11 students through the board's official website on cbse.nic.in
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The CBSE affiliated schools can register their Class 9 and Class 11 students through the board's official website on cbse.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process of students for classes 9 and 11 for session 2021-2022 today, Wednesday. The CBSE affiliated schools can register their Class 9 and Class 11 students through the board's official website on cbse.nic.in. It must be noted that before proceeding with the registration process of the students, the existing schools will have to update the data on Oasis.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process of students for classes 9 and 11 for session 2021-2022 today, Wednesday. The CBSE affiliated schools can register their Class 9 and Class 11 students through the board's official website on cbse.nic.in. It must be noted that before proceeding with the registration process of the students, the existing schools will have to update the data on Oasis.
CBSE Class 9 and 11 sessions 2022: How to register
CBSE Class 9 and 11 sessions 2022: How to register
Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Class 9, 11 session
Step 3: Enter the number of sections and number of students
Step 4: Update the details like the principal's name among others
Step 5: Enter the details asked in the excel file and click on the 'upload excel file' option
Step 6: Finalise the data and make payment.
Step 6: Take a printout of the final list of registered students.
Schools must note that after the generation of the final list, no more additions or corrections, or deletions can be made to this data.
Students whose names will be submitted through the online process of registration will be allowed to appear in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022-23.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!