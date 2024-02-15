CBSE Board Exam 2024 begins today: Check guidelines and instructions here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to commence the CBSE Board Exam 2024 from February 15 onwards. CBSE Class 10 board examination will be conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

This year, more than 39 lakh candidates will appear for the examination from 26 countries in India and abroad.

To ensure a smooth and fair conduct of board exams, the CBSE has issued guidelines for students to follow

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Reporting timing

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am on all exam days, however, the end timing will be 1:30 pm for the majority of the papers while some exams will end at 12:30 pm. Therefore, students are advised to reach at their respective exam centres at least 30 to 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Important instructions here

Candidates who will appear for the board examination this year can check the list of instructions given below:

Reach the exam centre 30 to 45 minutes before the start of the examination. The examination will begin at 10.30 am

Carry your admit card and other documents mentioned in the admit card on all exam days.

Bring your own stationery (blue or black ballpoint pen, pencil and eraser) to the exam centre.

Do not carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatch, and calculators to the examination hall.

Read the instructions on the question paper carefully

Read the questions carefully before answering them.

Do not write anything on the question papers.

Don't leave the examination hall without permission.

Do not talk or engage in any unfair practices in the examination hall

Candidates residing in Delhi should leave their homes early, and as advised, can use the metro services to reach the exam centres on time.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released an important notice on the rumours and fake information that may do the rounds during the exam tenure.

The Board has stated that certain unscrupulous elements may spread rumours on various social media platforms about paper leaks and they can also claim to have access to question papers of exams. Miscreants can also circulate fake links of sample papers with the claim that questions will be from those sample papers. Fake pictures or videos of question papers can also do the rounds in which miscreants may claim that they have access to question paper which they can give against payment of money.

The CBSE has urged the students and general public to be alert against any such unverified news and rumours during the 2024 exam and inform the board at info.cbseexam@cbseshiksha.in.

