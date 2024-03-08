CBSE board exam 2024 Class 10 and Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 exams kicked off on 15 February this year. The board examinations for Class 10 will conclude on March 13, 2024, while the board examinations for Class 12 will finish on 2 April 2024. Ahead of the exams, students are often anxious about their preparations and how to manage time.

Here are some time-saving exam tips to score a good percentage:

To get a better understanding of the type and pattern of the exam will be there, it is always better to try out a few sample papers. It will not only help you to manage your time well but will also help you practice your subject from the exam point of view.

Read your textbook chapters thoroughly during the given gaps between each exam.

In the examination hall, firstly, carefully understand the question paper. Mark and allot appropriate time to the questions you are confident about and attempt them first, mark the difficult ones to attempt later. This approach not only helps save time but also ensures that you don't miss any questions.

Read the question carefully and answer only what is being asked. Keep your answers precise and relevant, adhering to the word limit mentioned. Avoid unnecessary lengthy explanations, as it not only wastes time but also raises the risk of mark deductions.

Before writing your answers, take a moment to frame them mentally to avoid overwriting or cutting. Use clear and concise language, avoiding jargon and abbreviations.

Try to write your answers in bullet points except in essays or answering literature-related questions. Try to highlight crucial keywords and points.

Draw tables, diagrams, and flowcharts to effectively showcase the answer and save time.

Allocate at least 15 minutes at the end to review and revise your answers.

Review all questions you marked during the initial attempt.

Always check for any unanswered questions. Double-check your calculations and formulae.

