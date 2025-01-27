CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for the Class 10, 12 board exams. Once the CBSE admit card is released, students can download the hall tickets from the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in.

According to the date sheet, CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will start on February 15 and end on March 18 for Class 10, and April 4 for Class 12.

When will CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards be released? Currently, there is no official confirmation from CBSE as to when the admit card will be released. Media reports state that the Admit Cards are expected to be released soon.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: What do past trends on admit cards indicate? In 2024, the CBSE admit card for Class 10, 12 board exams was released on February 5. The Class 10 board exams in 2024 were scheduled to begin on February 15-March 13 while Class 12 February 15-April 2.