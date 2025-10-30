CBSE board exam date sheet OUT: Class 10 and Class 12 exams to commence from February 17, 2026 - check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced that the examinations of both Class X and XII in 2026 will commence from 17.02.2026.

In 2026, CBSE will conduct two Board examinations for Class X as per the recommendations made in NEP-2020.

Here's what CBSE said For the first time, the date sheets have been issued nearly 110 days before the start of the examinations. This could have been possible because of the timely submission of the LOC by the schools.

An early release of the date sheet will have the following benefits:-

Students will be able to start their examination preparations well in advance, which will help them overcome examination anxiety and improve their performance in the examinations.

“To ensure that the JEE (Main) and CBSE examinations of the students do not coincide, NTA will require the Registration number of the student of Class XI to be filled in the JEE (Main) application. Accordingly, all the schools are requested to provide the registration number of Class XI to their students applying for JEE(Main),” said CBSE in an official release.

Official website to access date sheet Date sheets can be accessed and downloaded from the CBSE's official website, www.cbse.gov.in.

Time of the start of the examination The date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations offered by a student fall on the same date. The time of the start of the examinations will be at 10.30 AM (IST), said the CBSE in an official release.

CBSE forms panel to develop AI curriculum for schools The CBSE has constituted an expert committee chaired by an IIT Madras professor to develop the curriculum for Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT), officials said, as reported by PTI.

The move comes following the plan to roll out an AI curriculum in all schools from class 3 onwards from 2026-27.

"A stakeholder consultation was held on Wednesday, bringing together expert bodies including CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS, and external experts. The CBSE has constituted an expert committee chaired by Karthik Raman, Professor, Department of Data Science and AI, IIT Madras, to develop the AI & CT curriculum," said School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

At present, over 18,000 CBSE schools offer AI as a skill subject from class 6 onwards through a 15-hour module, while classes 9-12 have it as an optional subject, as reported by PTI.