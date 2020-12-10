Usually, the CBSE announces the date sheet for the board exams in November and conducts Class 10th and 12th board examinations in February and March every year. The year 2020 has been different due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, CBSE officials said that Board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online. "No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams, and consultations with stakeholders are still in process. The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in written mode and not in an online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols," a senior CBSE official said, PTI reported.