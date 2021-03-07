NEW DELHI : As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams 2021 for students of classes 10 and 12 are approaching, there is a lot of confusion regarding the syllabus for class 10th social science after several media reports claiming that the board has reduced the syllabus of the subject.

The CBSE has flatly denied the reports claiming that it has further reduced the syllabus for class 10th social science due to academic pressure in Covid-19 period. The education board in a statement said no decision regarding the same has been made yet.

The PIB Fact Check, the government’s official fact checker, has also flatly rejected the claim made in some social media reports. Terming the report to be fake, the PIB Fact Check said the claims made in the report are false and the CBSE has not taken any such decision.

“The claim made is false. The CBSE has not taken any such decision" said the PIB Fact Check.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that the syllabus for class 10 and 12 students will be reduced by 30% as a one-time measure. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank too had said the board was advised to reduce 30% of the syllabus for class 10th and 12th exams in wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

"Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th," Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, the minister had said.

Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had too pitched for a 30% reduction in syllabus for all grades to make up for the loss caused by the COVID-19.

Last year, this step was taken by CBSE in view of the ongoing pandemic situation and the loss of academics experienced by the students.

The CBSE Board exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12 will commence from May 4, 2021, and will end in June 2021.

