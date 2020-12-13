CBSE Board Exams 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal to interact with teachers on December 17

After his webinar with students on 10 December, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will now interact with teachers about the upcoming board exams. "Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams. Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all," the education minister said in a tweet.

Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all. pic.twitter.com/TwIcDASIhm — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 12, 2020

On Thursday, Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Central government is giving equal importance to the education and security of the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While interacting with parents and students on upcoming exams, the Minister said, "For us, your education and your security are equally important to us. Firstly, your security is important, and then, adjacent to that is your education. The slight inconvenience that students have experienced during the lockdown will eventually be wither away."

Furthermore, he said, the CBSE has been working constantly for the board examination. "Considering the many concerns, CBSE has reduced the syllabus for Class 10 and 12 board exam 2021 by 30 per cent," the Union Minister added.

The minister said the consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates of Class 10 and 12 board examinations, and it will be announced soon based on the feedback from the stakeholders.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to take a decision on the dates of conducting board examinations including practical. In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored," he said.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online.









