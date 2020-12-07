New Delhi: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will hold a live session on December 10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive and board exams. The Education Minister will address all concerns during a live interaction via Twitter and Facebook on Thursday (December 10). He said that everyone can raise their concern and even make suggestions over the conduct of the CBSE exams as well as other competitive exams like NEET and JEE.

Ahead of the session, the Union Minister has asked the people to share their concerns with the Education Ministry to help the students.

"Dear teachers, parents and students, happy to share that I am going to live on December 10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive," he tweeted.

Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. pic.twitter.com/oThssOJBTE — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 6, 2020





In a video shared by him on Twitter, Pokhriyal congratulated the teachers and parents to help students adapt to the online modes of education amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Usually, the CBSE announces the date sheet for the board exams in November and conducts Class 10th and 12th board examinations in February and March every year. The year 2020 has been different due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, CBSE officials said that Board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online. "No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams, and consultations with stakeholders are still in process. The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in written mode and not in an online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols," a senior CBSE official said, PTI reported.

"Respected teachers, parents and students, first of all, I would like to congratulate you all. During these hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the teachers and parents helped the children adopt the new environment of online education," he said.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says we must turn big problems into big opportunities," he added.





