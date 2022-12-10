CBSE board exams 2023: Check subject marks breakup, practicals details

CBSE board exams 2023: Check subject marks breakup, practicals details1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released details about the upcoming board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The official notification includes information on subject break up and practical exams.
CBSE's practical and theory examinations are scheduled to start on 1 January 2023 and 15 February 2023, respectively for both Class 10 and 12.
As per the notice, CBSE has released a list of subjects for classes 10, and 12 containing the subject marks breakup and practical exam details in it.
The CBSE notice includes the subject code, subject name, maximum marks for theory exams, maximum marks for practical exams, maximum marks for project assessment, maximum marks for internal assessment, whether an external examiner will be appointed for practical/ project assessment, whether practical answer book will be provided by the Board and type of answer books that will be used in theory exams.
In another circular, CBSE has asked all stakeholders to take necessary actions to ensure the timely completion of practical exams/internal assessments/project assessments.
As per the CBSE circular, the schools need to ensure that the syllabus of the practical exams is completed on time. The board asked the schools to check the list of candidates, appearing for practicals, from the online system. "The correct subjects and category of students should be reflected in the online system," the board added.
Practical examinations for Class 12th will be conducted only by the external examiners appointed by the board.
The board has advised students to appear for the practical exams as per the schedule as no second chance would be given in any case.
The regional offices should also ensure that the guidelines for the conduct of practical exams are shared with the schools as soon as released by the CBSE headquarters, CBSE added.
"The regional offices should also ensure that external examiners are appointed in all the schools before commencement of practical exams and subjects whenever possible," the CBSE board highlighted.
And lastly, the board said that regional offices must ensure that practical answer books are delivered to the school before the commencement of the practical examinations.
