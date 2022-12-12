Students who will appear in the CBSE board exams next year will get at least 40% questions competency based in class 10 exam and 30% for the students appearing in class 12 board exams. The details were shared by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.
Students who will appear in the CBSE board exams next year will get at least 40% questions competency based in class 10 exam and 30% for the students appearing in class 12 board exams. The details were shared by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.
These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based.
These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
"In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based format," Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said.
"In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 per cent questions in Class 12 are competency based," the minister added.
Theory examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year will begin from February 15, 2023. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the exam schedule.
The minister further said that following the introduction of the new National Education Policy, 2020, the CBSE had advised affiliated schools to follow the recommendations regarding the pattern of education.
"Prominent among these are -- competency based learning, adoption of learning outcomes, use of experiential and joyful learning pedagogies such as art integrated education, sports integrated learning, storytelling etc, emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy, induction of qualified counsellors at secondary and senior secondary level," said the minister.
Meanwhile, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said purported date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake.
The board is yet to announce the exam date sheets, and officials said it will be done soon.
"The multiple versions of datesheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information," a senior board official said.
The board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for class 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023.
"The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners," the official explained.
The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects
*with inputs from agencies
Catch all the Education News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.