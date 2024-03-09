Active Stocks
CBSE board exams 2024: Deadline to conduct Class 10, 12 practical exams extended to THIS date. Check notice here

Schools have been given the time till March 31, 2024, to upload the marks of their practical examination/project/internal assessment/internal grade etc.

CBSE has announced an extension of dates for practical examinations, projects, internal assessments, and internal grades for the year 2024.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an extension of dates for practical examinations, projects, internal assessments, and internal grades for the year 2024. This decision comes in response to requests from numerous schools asking for more time to upload marks. Consequently, the board has granted a "last opportunity" for schools to conduct these assessments.

"This has reference to the circular dated 11.12.2023 regarding the conduct of Practical Examinations / Project / Internal Assessment / Internal Grade 2024 and uploading of marks thereof on the portal. It has come to notice that some of the schools have not yet completed the activities mentioned above within the scheduled time frame despite repeated reminders for the same and are now requesting the Board to provide the facility for uploading marks for Practical Examinations / Project / Internal Assessment / Internal Grade 2024," an official notification by the board, read.

Schools have been given the time till March 31, 2024, to upload the marks of their practical examination/project/internal assessment/internal grade etc.

"Keeping in view the requests received from the schools who have not yet completed the above-mentioned activities to provide them the opportunity to complete the same, it has been decided that these schools will be given one last opportunity for the conduct of Practical Examinations / Project / Internal Assessment / Internal Grade 2024 and uploading of marks thereof on the portal latest by 31st of March 2024," CBSE notification read.

All the remaining schools are requested to complete the activities related to the conduct of Practical Examinations / Project / Internal Assessment / Internal Grade 2024 and uploading marks thereof on the portal by this date. No further opportunity will be given to the schools in this regard, it further added.

The practical exams were conducted from January 1 to February 15, 2024, for both classes 10 and 12 across the schools affiliated with CBSE.

Published: 09 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST
