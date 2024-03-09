CBSE board exams 2024: Deadline to conduct Class 10, 12 practical exams extended to THIS date. Check notice here
Schools have been given the time till March 31, 2024, to upload the marks of their practical examination/project/internal assessment/internal grade etc.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an extension of dates for practical examinations, projects, internal assessments, and internal grades for the year 2024. This decision comes in response to requests from numerous schools asking for more time to upload marks. Consequently, the board has granted a "last opportunity" for schools to conduct these assessments.