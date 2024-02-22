Are you traveling to Delhi for the CBSE Class 12 board exam today? If yes, then you may need to follow a different route due to traffic congestion on the usual ones. Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory because vehicular movement will remain affected due to the deployment of pickets or checking at various borders of the national capital.

The Central Board of Secondary Education class 12 exams are scheduled to begin today, February 22, with the English paper, the common subject for all streams, be it science, commerce, or humanities. CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2024: How to reach Delhi today? 1) The Traffic coming from the Dhaula Kuan side and going towards the Gurugram side will be diverted through a U-Turn from Rajokri Under flyover towards Dwarka Link Road and left turn from Samalkha T-Point and going to Kapashera Border also from Kapashera Chowk towards Bijwasan Najafgarh Road and to go Bajghera Border. 2) The traffic coming from the Gurugram side on NH 8 is advised to take MG Road from IFFCO Chowk and Shankar Chowk. 3) The traffic coming from Kapashera Border will be directed towards Samalkha-T-Point through Kapashera Chowk and will take a right turn towards NH-8.

4) Goods vehicles will not allowed from Najafgarh towards Kapashera Chowk on Najafgarh Bijwasan Road. Light vehicles will be diverted towards the Bajghera border and Kapashera Border coming from the Najafgarh side.

5) Commuters going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugarm etc. via "Rohtak Road" "Najafgarh-Jharoda Road" & "Najafgarh- Dhansa Road" are advised to use "Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk", "Najafgarh Daurala Road from Najafgarh" and "Najafgarh Chhawla Road from Najafgarh" to enter Haryana.

6) Inbound and Outbound traffic from to Haryana is being routed through Zero Palla, Singhu School Toll, Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabad and Lampur. However, traffic at these borders remain heavy throughout the day.

7) Vehicular traffic of Singhu Border and adjacent border intending to go towards NH-44 may exit from following border via Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

8) . Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sonia Vihar Border straight to Tronica City Marg Tronica City take left turn Delhi Dehradun Expressway (7 KM) Mandola Musoorie Khekra (10 KM) - left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44) Total 36 KM.

Delhi's plan to deal with Bagga roundabout traffic jams

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory that it will be implementing for five days a plan on a trial basis to avoid frequent traffic jams at the Bagga roundabout. The trial will be started from Thursday, it said.

According to the advisory issued on Wednesday, the Faiz Road will be open for one-way traffic from the Bagga roundabout towards Rani Jhansi Road.

During the trial period, the vehicles going towards Rani Jhansi Road via the roundabout will take the Faiz Road. Traffic will be prohibited in the opposite carriage way, it said.

The traffic coming on the Faiz Road from the Bagga roundabout will be allowed to take only left turn at the Kalka Das chowk towards Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. At this point, the right turn towards Desh Bandhu Gupta Road will be prohibited. The traffic going straight towards Rani Jhansi Road via 'Kalka Das Chowk' will be allowed, it stated.

The traffic coming on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road from Karol Bagh side will be allowed only to move straight up to the Rani Jhansi Road. This traffic will not be allowed to take the right turn towards the Faiz Road, it said.

The traffic coming from Paharganj railway station side will be allowed to move straight and will not be allowed to take left turn towards the Faiz Road, the advisory said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!