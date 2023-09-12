CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration for private students begins today. Check direct link here1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:20 AM IST
CBSE begins registration for board exams 2024 for private students. The last date to submit the form is October 11.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process for board exams 2024 for private students today, September 12, Tuesday, on its official website — cbse.gov.in. Eligible students can register themselves with CBSE as a private student, once the form is released.