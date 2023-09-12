CBSE begins registration for board exams 2024 for private students. The last date to submit the form is October 11.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process for board exams 2024 for private students today, September 12, Tuesday, on its official website — cbse.gov.in. Eligible students can register themselves with CBSE as a private student, once the form is released. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last date to submit the registration form is October 11. However, candidates will still be allowed to submit the form till October 19 with a late fee of ₹2,000. For five subjects, the exam fee is ₹1500, and for an extra subject, students need to pay ₹300.

Students who will appear for improvement, additional, and compartment exams will have to pay ₹300. The fee for the practical exam is ₹100 per subject. The board exams for private students will be conducted in February, March, and April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in — for more details about CBSE board exams 2024 for private students.

Meanwhile, the board has already released the official notification regarding the CBSE board exam date for Classes 10 and 12 in the coming year. For the academic year 2023-24, the board exams will begin on February 15, 2024, and will conclude on April 10.

“CBSE will conduct Board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for classes 10 and 12 from the 15th of February 2023 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024," the official notice read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}