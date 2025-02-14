CBSE Board Exams 2025: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced a series of measures to make travel smoother and hassle-free for the CBSE students appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams in the national capital.

The Class 10 board exams will commence on Saturday, February 15 and end on March 18, 2025. Whereas, class 12 board exams will also start on February 15 and conclude on April 4, 2025.

In a post on X, Delhi Metro said that students carrying their CBSE admit cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations.

Delhi Metro will also be making special centralised announcements at stations.

“Students showing their Admit Cards will also be prioritized while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centers,” reads the post.

DMRC said that their staff also visited schools, interacted with principals, and informed them about the nearest metro stations and the support available for students.

“DMRC has requested schools to display posters providing details of the nearest metro station along with a QR code for easy ticket booking to assist students in planning their travel,” said Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also urged students to plan their travel in advance, and added that a detailed list of metro stations closest to examination centers has also been uploaded on the DMRC website and official mobile application.

Earlier, BSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj said that a sufficient gap has been given between the two subjects. “The datesheet has been prepared by keeping in mind at least 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects opted by a student fall on the same date.”

Items allowed to carry at exam centre Transparent pouch, geometry box, pencil box, blue or royal blue ink ball point or gel pen, scale, writing pad and eraser are allowed to carry.