CBSE Board Exams 2026: Key guidelines for Class 10 and 12 students before exams

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Controller of Examinations, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, has announced strict new attendance and time-management protocols for the 2026 board examinations to ensure a seamless testing environment.

Strict Entry and Timing Rules For morning sessions beginning at 10:30 am, a hard cutoff for entry has been set at 10:00 am. Candidates arriving after this time will not be allowed inside the center.

10:15 am: Distribution of question papers begins.

10:15 am – 10:30 am: A 15-minute mandatory reading time. During this period, Center Superintendents are instructed to ensure students are not disturbed so they can strategize their answers.

10:30 am: Examination officially commences.

Duration: The board exam will last for the standard allotted time of 3 hours per paper, though Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are entitled to prescribed extra time.

The "Bell Schedule" Explained To assist students in tracking their progress without constant clock-watching, a standardized bell system will be implemented across all halls.

Dr Bhardwaj highlighted a detailed exam-day "bell schedule" to help students track time inside the examination hall. There will be a distinct, longer-duration bell system to indicate key moments – a single bell when 10 minutes are left for the paper to end and a longer bell to signal the end of the exam. Bell Type Periodic Single Bell Sounds at the completion of every hour to help students pace themselves.

Warning Single Bell- Sounds exactly 10 minutes before the final curtain to alert students to wrap up.

Long Bell (Start) -Signals the official commencement of writing at 10:30 am.

Long Bell (End) - Signals the absolute conclusion of the exam; students must stop writing immediately.

Advisory for Students and Parents The Board has urged the students and the parents to account for potential delays such as traffic congestion, weather conditions, and the distance to the center. Schools are expected to play a proactive role in guiding parents on these logistics.

Students are strongly encouraged to conduct a dry run visit to their assigned

centers before their first exam day to familiarize themselves with the route.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams will start from February 17, 2026 and end on March 11, 2026.

The CBSE Class 12 Board Exams will start from February 17, 2026 and end on April 10, 2026.