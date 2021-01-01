CBSE board exams from 4 May to 10 Jun

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Classes X and XII exams from 4 May to 10 June, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Thursday.

Practical examinations will be conducted from 1 March. The results of the exams will be announced by 15 July, he added.

Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy

Usually, practical exams are held in January and the written exams begin in February and conclude in March. The exams are being delayed this session in view of the pandemic.

“The board exams for Classes X and XII will be conducted from 4 May to 10 June. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from 1 March. Date sheet will be issued soon," Pokhriyal said.

Several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online. CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of covid and were partially reopened in some states from 15 October.

However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in infections.

Board exams this year were postponed mid-way in March and later cancelled. Results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via