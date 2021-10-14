NEW DELHI : Notwithstanding the liberal marking system and ensuing cut throat completion in college admission, the central board of secondary education (CBSE) Thursday formally said that term one of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2021-22 academic year will be entirely objective type and shall take place in November and December.

Unlike previously, from this academic year the board exams will take place twice and the term 1 of the board exam assessment will be entirely “objective type" (largely multiple question type) and conducted in just 90 minutes for each paper, the CBSE said Thursday.

“Term-1 examination…will be an objective type examination and the duration of this examination would be 90 minutes. The term 2 examination will be conducted in the month of March-April 2022…This will be a subjective-objective examination, as per the condition of Covid-19 in the country," said CBSE in a circular.

All the exams will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am due to winter season, and each of the students will get 20 minutes reading time before the exam starts. After the exams, scores will be declared but final results will be declared after the term 2 exams.

The central board said while more than one minor subject will be conducted per day in cluster of schools, each of the major subjects will be conducted per day. All exams will be conducted in the offline mode and details of date of exams will be shared on Monday. The school board said first exams of minor subjects will be conducted followed by major subjects.

CBSE is offering 114 subjects for class 12 students and 75 subjects in class 10 and conducting them may take u-pto a minimum of 45 days. “Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students CBSE has decided that subject offered by CBSE will be divided into two parts -- that is major subjects and minor subjects. As major subjects are offered by all the affiliated schools…exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheet as done earlier".

“Regarding minor subjects, CBSE will make group of schools offering these subjects, thus more than one paper would be conducted by CBSE in these schools on a day."

There has been criticism that how the ;liberal marking system of CBSE has led to a cutthroat completion in university admission and how several colleges in Delhi University declared a 100% cut off for student admission in some streams. And shifting to objective type exam modes will only increase this problem.

DU earlier this month had announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions with prominent colleges like Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hindu College pegging the cut-offs at 100 per cent for various courses.

