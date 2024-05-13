LIVE UPDATES

CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: CBSE Board Class 12 results declared on cbse.nic.in; Check pass percentage here

1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST

CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Girls outshine boys by over 6.40 percentage points; over 91 per cent girls pass exams.