CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: CBSE on Monday declared Class 12 result on its official website- cbse.nic.in. Over 24,000 candidates scored above 95%, over 1.16 lakh above 90 percent. Up to 35 lakh children registered for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.
Earlier on May 11, CBSE had released the schedule for marks verification, re-valuation, and scanned copies of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024. As per the circular released by the CBSE, those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within a given schedule, and no request after the last date and in offline mode will be accepted by the Board as that would breach important examination safety protocol.
The Class 10 board exams commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 13, while Class 12 exams were conducted between February 15 and April 2. The exams were held in single shifts spanning two to three-hours depending on the subject. The exam time was between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm with respect to the length of the exam
Here are the latest updates on CBSE Class 12 board result:
24068 students scored 95 or more percentage in the Class 12 exams.
The re-evaluation of answer sheets will be available from the 24th day of the result declaration. This facility will also be available for just two days. At the end of the 25th day of the result declaration, the facility will cease to exist.
Trivandrum topped with pass percentage at 99.91 followed by Vijaywada with 99.04 percent.
Chennai: 98.47
Bengaluru: 96.95
Delhi West: 95.64
Delhi East: 94.51
Girls outshine boys by over 6.40% points; over 91% girls passed the exam.
CBSE has announced Class 12 board result on Monday. A total of 87.98% students passed.
