CBSE Board Results 2024: Compartment Exams for Class 10, 12 from July 15. Here is how to apply
CBSE Board Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 and 12 Board exams 2024 on Monday. As per the CBSE data, the overall pass percentage of Class 10th students stood at 93.60%, while in Class 12th it was 87.98%. However, the board placed more than 122,000 students in Class 12 and 1,32,000 students in Class 10 for compartment/supplementary exams. The CBSE has announced the details of the Supplementary Exam 2024. All those students who have unfortunately failed in one or two subjects can fill out the compartment exam application form at the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in.