CBSE Board Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 and 12 Board exams 2024 on Monday. As per the CBSE data, the overall pass percentage of Class 10th students stood at 93.60%, while in Class 12th it was 87.98%. However, the board placed more than 122,000 students in Class 12 and 1,32,000 students in Class 10 for compartment/supplementary exams. The CBSE has announced the details of the Supplementary Exam 2024. All those students who have unfortunately failed in one or two subjects can fill out the compartment exam application form at the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

According to an official statement, the supplementary exams for class 10 and 12 students will commence on July 15, 2024. The final dates for the compartment exams will be announced by the last week of May.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Eligibility

Students who have not secured passing marks in one or two subjects in Class 10 and one subject in Class 12 exams are eligible to register for the CBSE Board Compartment Exams 2024.

Speaking to NDTV, CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that “three groups of students are eligible for the supplementary exams: those in Class 10 who failed in two subjects, those in Class 12 who failed in one subject and were placed in the compartment category."

“The students who were declared pass by replacing a sixth or seventh subject, and those in Class 10 and 12 who were declared pass but sought to enhance their performance in two and one subjects, respectively, can also apply for the Compartment Exams", he added.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Application Fee

To participate in these exams, students must complete the necessary paperwork and pay the application fee within the specified deadline.

CBSE Compartment Exams 2024: Step-by-step guide to fill the form

Go to the CBSE Website: cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse

Click on CBSE Supplementary Exam Form 2024

CBSE Compartment Exam Application Form 2024 will open

Enter all required details like name, roll number, date of birth, subject and other information

Click on next

Pay the required ‘Application Fee’

Click on the ‘Summit’ button

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference

