Home / Education / News /  CBSE board results: Class 10, 12 results likely to be out this week. Details here

CBSE board results: Class 10, 12 results likely to be out this week. Details here

CBSE board examination: The board is likely to declare Term-1 examination results this week. 
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

CBSE term-1 class 10 and 12 board examination: Candidates can check results on CBSE websites--cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will be available on the DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

CBSE board exam results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to release the results of class 10 and 1 term 1 examination 2021 this week. As per media reports, the results will be announced on Friday. Candidates can check results on CBSE websites--cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will be available on the DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in.

The board has decided that this time, results will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as “pass" or “fail". The final results for both the classes will be released by CBSE after the Term 2 examinations are over.

The marks would also be moderated after the Term 2 exams.

CBSE Term-1 exam results: How to check?

  • Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in
  • Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' available on the home page
  • Enter your credentials
  • Click on login and your CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the marks card

List of things required to check the results

  • Roll Number
  • Name of a Student
  • Subject Code
  • Father’s Name
  • School Name
  • Mother’s Name
  • Marks obtained

The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December. For the first time, the CBSE board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The term-1 exam has Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) while the term-2 paper will comprise objective and subjective type questions.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term-1 Class 10 and 12 board examination.

