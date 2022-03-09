This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CBSE term-1 class 10 and 12 board examination: Candidates can check results on CBSE websites--cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will be available on the DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in
CBSE board exam results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to release the results of class 10 and 1 term 1 examination 2021 this week. As per media reports, the results will be announced on Friday. Candidates can check results on CBSE websites--cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will be available on the DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in.
The board has decided that this time, results will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as “pass" or “fail". The final results for both the classes will be released by CBSE after the Term 2 examinations are over.
The marks would also be moderated after the Term 2 exams.
CBSE Term-1 exam results: How to check?
Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in
Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' available on the home page
Enter your credentials
Click on login and your CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Download the marks card
List of things required to check the results
Roll Number
Name of a Student
Subject Code
Father’s Name
School Name
Mother’s Name
Marks obtained
The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December. For the first time, the CBSE board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The term-1 exam has Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) while the term-2 paper will comprise objective and subjective type questions.