CBSE Boards 2024: Follow THESE Do's and Don'ts tips to overcome ‘exam fear’

CBSE Boards 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has outlined specific guidelines for students and parents to adhere to during board exams. Acknowledging that exam periods are often stressful for adolescents, CBSE suggests that implementing these strategies can assist students in optimizing their performance during examinations.

Do's for students

1. Understand your concentration span and incorporate breaks into your study routine.

2. Determine the optimal time for focused study sessions.

3. Consider group study sessions for tackling challenging subjects.

4. Stay motivated and don't let past results discourage you; instead, identify areas for improvement.

5. Develop a comprehensive time management strategy covering all subjects.

6. Regularly review and reinforce learned material to facilitate better recall during exams.

7. Create a revision timetable that includes relaxation activities like playing, walking, and watching TV.

Do's and Don'ts for parents

1. Guide your child in planning, organizing, and creating a timetable to manage exam stress effectively.

2. Provide appropriate motivation and create a supportive environment to prevent stress in your child.

3. Boost your child's confidence, especially when they feel disheartened by their academic performance.

4. Offer praise and positive reinforcement for your child's achievements rather than focusing on shortcomings.

5. Use humor to alleviate tension and create a lighter atmosphere during stressful times.

6. Foster open communication with your child, encouraging them to share their problems, and actively participate in finding solutions together.

The CBSE Board Exam for the year 2024 commenced on February 15th. The Class 10 exams are scheduled from February 15th to March 13th, while the Class 12 exams will take place from February 15th to April 2nd.

Over 39 lakh students from 26 countries, both within India and abroad, are expected to participate in the examinations. Exams will begin at 10:30 am each day, with most papers ending at 1:30 pm, though some will conclude at 12:30 pm.

However, it's recommended that students arrive at their respective exam centers at least 30 to 45 minutes before the start time.

