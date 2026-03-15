CBSE cancels class 12 exams in THESE Middle East countries amid conflict — Check details here

Amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced the cancellation of Class XII board examinations in several Middle Eastern countries.

The board said that all exams scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, stand cancelled for students appearing from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled,” it further noted.

CBSE further noted that the mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course.