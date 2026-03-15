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CBSE cancels class 12 exams in THESE Middle East countries amid conflict — Check details here

CBSE has cancelled Class XII board exams scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, in several Middle Eastern countries due to the ongoing conflict.

Mausam Jha
Published15 Mar 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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CBSE has cancelled Class XII board examinations in several Middle Eastern countries due to the ongoing conflict.
CBSE has cancelled Class XII board examinations in several Middle Eastern countries due to the ongoing conflict.
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Amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced the cancellation of Class XII board examinations in several Middle Eastern countries.

The board said that all exams scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, stand cancelled for students appearing from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

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“Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled,” it further noted.

CBSE further noted that the mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course.

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(This is a breaking news; check back later for updates)

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More

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