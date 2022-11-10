CBSE, CISCE board exam 2023 timetable to be announced soon, know full details

Unlike last year, CBSE and CISCE will conduct single board exams in 2023. Earlier, the two boards have conducted the examination in two semesters. CBSE has clarified, that students have to appear in the board exams in mid-February next year. Whereas, CISCE has not announced any details about the possible date and time schedule of the examination. However, the CISCE has published the specimen papers for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 final examinations.