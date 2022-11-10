CBSE, CISCE board exam 2023 timetable to be announced soon, know full details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are set to announce the timetable of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. CBSE will announce the time table of these classes on its official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
Unlike last year, CBSE and CISCE will conduct single board exams in 2023. Earlier, the two boards have conducted the examination in two semesters. CBSE has clarified, that students have to appear in the board exams in mid-February next year. Whereas, CISCE has not announced any details about the possible date and time schedule of the examination. However, the CISCE has published the specimen papers for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 final examinations.
Where to check CBSE CISCE board exam 2023 exam schedule?
Students can check the CBSE exam schedule on its official website: cbse.gov.in/cbse.nic.in
CISCE students can check their exam schedule at cisce.org.
For the students studying in CBSE schools, CBSE has also published sample question papers for various subjects on its official website: cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE has already confirmed the start date of next year’s exams. CBSE board exams 2023 will begin on 15 February. The board will shortly release the exam schedule for the students.Students are suggested to regularly check the cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in websites. Students are advised to thoroughly read the exam notification mentioned in the time table.
