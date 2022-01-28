CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021: How to check Class 10, 12 result

CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021: How to check Class 10, 12 result2 min read . 12:28 PM IST
The result for Class 10, 12 for both the Boards when released will be available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and CISCE on cisce.org.
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results of the term 1 examination are expected to be released soon. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have not yet announced the confirmed date and time for the declaration of classes 10 and 12.
CBSE Term I examination was conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, for Class 10 and December 1 to December 22, 2021, for Class 12 across the country.
CISCE Term I examination was conducted from November 15 to December 6, 2021, for Class 10 and November 22 to December 20, 2021, for Class 12 across the country.
The CBSE term 1 board result 2022 can be checked by entering the roll number, school number and other details on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
CISCE Term I Results will be available only on the official website- cisce.org.
How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 marksheet:
Go to the official websites of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Click on CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2022 (Link not activated yet)
Enter your credentials.
Click on login and your CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download your CBSE term 1 marksheet
CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: How to check on Digilocker
Visit the digilocker.gov.in website.
Enter your registered mobile number on login page.
Click on CBSE Under the ‘education’ section of the DigiLocker.
Select “Class 10 passing certificate and Class 10 mark sheet" or “Class 12 passing certificate and Class 12 mark sheet".
Enter year, name, and roll number.
CBSE term 1 mark sheet will be shown.
Download the mark sheet and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
