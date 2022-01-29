2 min read.Updated: 29 Jan 2022, 09:21 PM ISTLivemint
The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected to declare the results for Term 1 board exams on their official website soon.
Although no official announcement has been made in this regard yet, reports suggest that CBSE board results are likely to be out in the first week of February.