CBSE, CISCE Term 1 results: How and where can students check marks, other details

For the first time, the board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic
2 min read . 09:21 PM IST Livemint

The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected to declare the results for Term 1 board exams on their official website soon. 

Although no official announcement has been made in this regard yet, reports suggest that CBSE board results are likely to be out in the first week of February.

Students will be able to access the result cbse.gov.in and cisce.org. The other ways to access the scorecards include, the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or via SMS.

What details will be required to check the results?

  • Roll number 
  • Date of birth 
  • School number 

How to check results on the official website?

  • Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in.
  • Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' available on the home page.
  • Enter your credentials.
  • Click on login and your CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the marks card. 

How to check results on DigiLocker?

  • Visit the digilocker.gov.in website.
  • Enter your registered mobile number on login page.
  • Click on CBSE Under the ‘education’ section of the DigiLocker.
  • Select “Class 10 passing certificate and Class 10 mark sheet" or “Class 12 passing certificate and Class 12 mark sheet".
  • Enter year, name, and roll number.
  • CBSE term 1 mark sheet will be shown.
  • Download the marks card. 

For the first time, the board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CBSE Term 1 examination were held objectively, that is the question paper had Multiple Choice Question (MCQ).

The Term 2 exams is expected to include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

 

