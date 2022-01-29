CBSE, CISCE Term 1 results: How and where can students check marks, other details2 min read . 09:21 PM IST
The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected to declare the results for Term 1 board exams on their official website soon.
Although no official announcement has been made in this regard yet, reports suggest that CBSE board results are likely to be out in the first week of February.
Students will be able to access the result cbse.gov.in and cisce.org. The other ways to access the scorecards include, the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or via SMS.
The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December.
For the first time, the board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The CBSE Term 1 examination were held objectively, that is the question paper had Multiple Choice Question (MCQ).
The Term 2 exams is expected to include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours.
The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.
