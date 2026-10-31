CBSE clarifies Class X board exam pattern for 2027-28: Here's what has changed and what students should know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released an official document clarifying the structure for Class 10 board exams to be held in 2028.

According to the education board, students will now have five compulsory subjects, along with the option of an additional skill paper, which can help them clear the examination even if they fail in one of three subjects: mathematics, science, or social science.

Under the scheme, the five compulsory board-exam subjects will be two languages, mathematics, science and social science, news agency PTI reported.

What has changed: All you need to know

According to the document dated 29 October, CBSE clarified that the interdisciplinary area and Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) modules will not be included in its Scheme of Studies for these batches.

The circular outlines the following provisions for students currently studying in Class IX (2026-27) and progressing to Class X in 2027-28:

1. Interdisciplinary area: To align the introduction of this curricular area with the implementation schedule, the subject “Individuals in Society” and the CT and AI modules in Class IX (2026-27), along with “Environmental Education” in Class X (2027-28), will not be part of the curriculum for these batches.

2. Vocational education: Vocational education will continue to be a mandatory curricular area for students of Class 9 (2026-27) progressing to Class 10 in 2027-28. To fulfil this requirement, students may opt for either “Kaushal Vikas” or any one of the 22 skill subjects notified by the board. Students opting for Kaushal Vikas will be assessed internally. However, students opting for any of the 22 skill subjects will have to appear in the board examination for the respective skill subject in Class X (2027-28).

3. Other optional subjects: All other optional subjects available in the 2025-26 Scheme of Studies will continue to be offered for Class IX (2026-27) and Class X (2027-28).

Here is the list of 22 skill subjects available to Class 9 students progressing to Class 10 in the 2027-28 academic session:

S. No Skill Subjects 1. Retail 2. Information Technology 3. Security 4. Automotive 5. Introduction to Financial Markets 6. Introduction to Tourism 7. Beauty & Wellness 8. Agriculture 9. Food Production 10. Front Office Operations 11. Banking & Insurance 12. Marketing & Sales 13. Health Care 14. Apparel 15. Multimedia 16. Multi Skill Foundation Course 17. Artificial Intelligence 18. Physical Activity Trainer 19. Data Science 20. Electronics and Hardware 21. Foundation Skills for Sciences (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology) 22. Design Thinking and Innovation

What should parents and students know? According to reports, the clarification specifically applies to students studying in Class 9 in the academic year 2026-27 who will appear for their Class 10 board examination in 2028.

CBSE clarified that students can fulfil the vocational education requirement through either an internally assessed school subject or a skill subject assessed through a board examination, with successful candidates receiving a nationally recognised skill certificate.

Students will still be required to study nine subjects, including a third language, art education, physical education and well-being, and vocational education.