The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming class 10th and 12th board examinations today. The Class 12, 10 date sheet would be released online on cbse.gov.in .

"CBSE will announce exam schedule for class 10th and 12th on February 2. Records CBSE students dating back to 45 years ago will now be digitized. Students who have studied under CBSE Board since 1975 will have all records digitised. This will help all those students studying in CBSE to get their certificates easily," the Union Education Minister Nishank had earlier told ANI.

CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2021: How to Download

1) Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

2) Now, click on the new website

3) When the date sheet will be released, you will find the same under latest updates section

4) Click on the links- 'CBSE Class 10 date sheet' and 'CBSE Class 12 date sheet'

5) Check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 appearing on the screen.

6) You can download the PDF CBSE date sheet

The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021 will be held in offline mode, abiding by the Covid-19 guidelines. Some of the precautionary measures like wearing a face mask, proper hand sanitization and social distancing will be compulsory.

On 31 December, the Education Minister had announced examination dates for class 10th and 12th CBSE students to be held from 4 May to 10 June and results for both to be declared by 15 July 2021.

Every year, the Board exams used to begin from the month of February - March and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started late due to the Covid-19 pandemic and classes were held online.

