"CBSE will announce exam schedule for class 10th and 12th on February 2. Records CBSE students dating back to 45 years ago will now be digitized. Students who have studied under CBSE Board since 1975 will have all records digitised. This will help all those students studying in CBSE to get their certificates easily," the Union Education Minister Nishank had earlier told ANI.

