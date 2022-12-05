CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam date sheet: Check the latest update

Meanwhile, the administering body conducting the ICSE Class 10th Board Exams, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), has announced the ICSE Class 10 Datesheet |Timetable for the 2023 Board Exams. According to the timetable, the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 will start in the month of February, starting from February 27 with English Language - English Paper 1 and will end with Biology - Science Paper 3 on March 29, 2023.

