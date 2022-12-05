CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam date sheet: Check the latest update

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam date sheet: Check the latest update1 min read . 02:16 PM IST
- CBSE board exams 2023 will begin on 15 February
The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for CBSE Board Exam 2023 soon. The time table for the Class 10, 12 exam will be available on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
CBSE is likely to release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. CBSE has already announced that final exams for Class 10, 12 will begin on February 15, 2023
Students can check the CBSE exam schedule on its official website: cbse.gov.in/cbse.nic.in
For the students studying in CBSE schools, CBSE has also published sample question papers for various subjects on its official website: cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE has already confirmed the start date of next year’s exams. CBSE board exams 2023 will begin on 15 February. The board will shortly release the exam schedule for the students.Students are suggested to regularly check the cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in websites. Students are advised to thoroughly read the exam notification mentioned in the time table.
Meanwhile, the administering body conducting the ICSE Class 10th Board Exams, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), has announced the ICSE Class 10 Datesheet |Timetable for the 2023 Board Exams. According to the timetable, the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 will start in the month of February, starting from February 27 with English Language - English Paper 1 and will end with Biology - Science Paper 3 on March 29, 2023.
Along with that, the CISCE has also announced that the Exam Result of ISC & ICSE Boards 2023 will be released in the month of May 2023.
Talking about the duration of the ICSE 2023 Board Exam Class 10 will be 3 hours long. Keeping the competition of Board Exams in mind, an extra 15 minutes will be given for reading the question paper, just for the students to get their heads straight.
Here are the downloading steps for ICSE Class 10 Datesheet |Timetable for the 2023 Board Exams -
Go to the official CISCE website, i.e., www.cisce.org.
On the homepage, go to 'download ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023' for 2023 Boards Time Table.
PDF documents will appear on the screen.
ICSE Class 10th 2023 Datesheet | Time Table will appear on the screen.
Click to download or copy paste in your word file document.
