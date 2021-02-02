CBSE class 10, 12 board exam date sheet out: Check schedule here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the examination schedule for the upcoming class 10 and 12 board examinations . In a press briefing, Education minister, Ramesh Pokhriayal 'Nishank', released the schedule on his Twitter account.

All the students who will be appearing in the exams can download the date sheet from the board's official website cbse.gov.in.

"CBSE has released the Date Sheet for both Class-X and XII for Boards examinations-2021. Date Sheet has been released nearly 3 months before so that students can make their study plan and overcome the problems faced during pandemic," the education board said in a statement.

The board examinations, which are scheduled to begin from 4 May, will end on 7 June for class 10 students and 11 June for class 12 students.

Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15.

Check CBSE class 10, class 12 board exam date sheet here:

Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class X.

Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/o4I00aONmy — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

Class 12 board exams will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of exam days. The second shift, examinations will be conducted in subjects which are not offered by the students in schools situated abroad, the board said.

CBSE will conduct examinations in 75 subjects in class-X and in 111 subjects in class-XII.

"Sufficient time has been given between the examinations of two main subjects in both classes X & XII. This will reduce the stress of the students and help them in better preparations for the examinations," said CBSE on its official Twitter website.

The board also said that no school staff who has worked in morning shift will be given duty in afternoon shift following safety guidelines in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are other important points for CBSE class 10, 12 board examinations:

1. Duration of time for each paper has been indicated M the Date-Sheet.

2.However, duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously.

3. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 AM-10.15 AM.

4. Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book.

5. Particulars shall be checked a. signed by Assistant Superintendent(s).

6. Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 AM. 7. From 10.15 AM-10.30 AM (15 minutes)

7.Candidates shall read the question paper.

8. Candidates would plan proper strategy to write the answers.

9. At 10.30 AM candidates will start writing the answers.

10.No enquiries about date of declaration of result shall be attended to.

11.For updates, please visit www.cbsenic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2021: How to Download

1) Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

2) Now, click on the new website

3) When the date sheet will be released, you will find the same under latest updates section

4) Click on the links- 'CBSE Class 10 date sheet' and 'CBSE Class 12 date sheet'

5) Check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 appearing on the screen.

6) You can download the PDF CBSE date sheet

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. The result will be declared by July 15," Pokhriyal had earlier announced.

Several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

The Ministry of Education had also announced that JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.

The delay in board exams, however, may affect the conduct of all-India medical entrance exam -- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) -- which is usually conducted in May. There is no official communication on it yet.

