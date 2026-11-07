CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet released— subject-wise timetable; how to download PDF | All you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 6 November, released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. According to the notification, the examinations will begin on 16 February 2027, with both sets of board exams scheduled to start at 10:30 am.
While the Class 10 examinations will conclude on 9 March, the Class 12 exams will continue until 9 April. In its notice, the CBSE said, "In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The Date Sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations.”
The board further said that it had considered the tentative schedules of major entrance examinations while preparing the board exam timetable. It added, "The tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class 12 students have been taken into account. Every effort has been made to complete the board examinations well before the commencement of such entrance examinations, enabling students to manage their preparation effectively."
According to CBSE data, more than 26.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 examinations, while over 19.18 lakh students have enrolled for the Class 12 board exams.
Direct download: Students and their parents or guardians can download the date sheet PDF from the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.
1. Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.
2. Click on the 'Latest Updates' section on the homepage.
3. Look for the notification titled 'Date Sheet for Class X and Class XII Board Examinations, 2027'.
4. Click on the PDF download link.
5. The examination timetable will appear on the screen.
6. Click on the download option and save the document.
The Class 10 board examinations will begin on 16 February with the Painting paper, followed by Mathematics on 17 February. Other major subjects, including Science, English, and Social Science, will be conducted on different dates throughout February and March.
|Exam Date
|Subject
|February 16, 2027
|Painting
|February 17, 2027
|Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
|February 18, 2027
|Skill subjects, including Data Science, Automotive and Beauty & Wellness
|February 19, 2027
|Home Science
|February 20, 2027
|Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B
|February 22, 2027
|Science
|February 23, 2027
|Introduction to Tourism
|February 24, 2027
|Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
|February 26, 2027
|English Communicative, English Language and Literature
|February 27, 2027
|Regional languages
|March 1, 2027
|Arabic, Sanskrit and other languages
|March 3, 2027
|Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B
|March 4, 2027
|Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and other languages
|March 6, 2027
|French
|March 8, 2027
|Social Science
|March 9, 2027
|German, Spanish, Japanese and other subjects
The Class 10 examinations will conclude on 9 March. Students are advised to consult the official date sheet for the complete list of subjects, examination codes, and other details.
For Class 12 students, the examination schedule begins with Physics on 16 February, followed by Physical Education on 18 February. The Accountancy paper is scheduled for 23 February, while Chemistry will be held on 27 February.
The date sheet covers subjects across all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Humanities, along with vocational and skill-based papers.
|Exam Date
|Subjects
|February 16, 2027
|Physics
|February 18, 2027
|Physical Education
|February 19, 2027
|Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship and other subjects
|February 23, 2027
|Accountancy
|February 25, 2027
|Geography
|February 27, 2027
|Chemistry
|March 2, 2027
|Psychology
|March 5, 2027
|English Core, English Elective
|March 9, 2027
|Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|March 11, 2027
|Home Science
|March 13, 2027
|Hindi Core, Hindi Elective
|March 16, 2027
|Economics
|March 18, 2027
|Marketing
|March 19, 2027
|Political Science
|March 20, 2027
|Artificial Intelligence
|March 25, 2027
|Biology
|March 27, 2027
|History
|March 30, 2027
|Sociology
|March 31, 2027
|Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology
|April 1, 2027
|Business Studies, Business Administration
|April 6, 2027
|Sanskrit Core, Taxation
|April 7, 2027
|Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science
|April 8, 2027
|Legal Studies
|April 9, 2027
|Retail, Web Application
The Class 12 examinations will conclude on 9 April 2027. While the dates mentioned above cover some of the major subjects, the official timetable also includes languages, vocational papers, and electives.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE updates here for direct link, result time, DigiLocker, UMANG and marksheet steps.
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