CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet released— subject-wise timetable; how to download PDF | All you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 6 November, released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. According to the notification, the examinations will begin on 16 February 2027, with both sets of board exams scheduled to start at 10:30 am.

While the Class 10 examinations will conclude on 9 March, the Class 12 exams will continue until 9 April. In its notice, the CBSE said, "In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The Date Sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations.”

The board further said that it had considered the tentative schedules of major entrance examinations while preparing the board exam timetable. It added, "The tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class 12 students have been taken into account. Every effort has been made to complete the board examinations well before the commencement of such entrance examinations, enabling students to manage their preparation effectively."

According to CBSE data, more than 26.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 examinations, while over 19.18 lakh students have enrolled for the Class 12 board exams.

How to download CBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF? Direct download: Students and their parents or guardians can download the date sheet PDF from the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.

Step-by-step guide to downloading the CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027: 1. Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'Latest Updates' section on the homepage.

3. Look for the notification titled 'Date Sheet for Class X and Class XII Board Examinations, 2027'.

4. Click on the PDF download link.

5. The examination timetable will appear on the screen.

6. Click on the download option and save the document.

Also Read | CBSE postpones class 12 board exams till March 16 in Middle East

CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2027: Subject-wise exam schedule The Class 10 board examinations will begin on 16 February with the Painting paper, followed by Mathematics on 17 February. Other major subjects, including Science, English, and Social Science, will be conducted on different dates throughout February and March.

Exam Date Subject February 16, 2027 Painting February 17, 2027 Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic February 18, 2027 Skill subjects, including Data Science, Automotive and Beauty & Wellness February 19, 2027 Home Science February 20, 2027 Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B February 22, 2027 Science February 23, 2027 Introduction to Tourism February 24, 2027 Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence February 26, 2027 English Communicative, English Language and Literature February 27, 2027 Regional languages March 1, 2027 Arabic, Sanskrit and other languages March 3, 2027 Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B March 4, 2027 Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and other languages March 6, 2027 French March 8, 2027 Social Science March 9, 2027 German, Spanish, Japanese and other subjects

The Class 10 examinations will conclude on 9 March. Students are advised to consult the official date sheet for the complete list of subjects, examination codes, and other details.

CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2027: Subject-wise exam schedule For Class 12 students, the examination schedule begins with Physics on 16 February, followed by Physical Education on 18 February. The Accountancy paper is scheduled for 23 February, while Chemistry will be held on 27 February.

The date sheet covers subjects across all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Humanities, along with vocational and skill-based papers.

Exam Date Subjects February 16, 2027 Physics February 18, 2027 Physical Education February 19, 2027 Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship and other subjects February 23, 2027 Accountancy February 25, 2027 Geography February 27, 2027 Chemistry March 2, 2027 Psychology March 5, 2027 English Core, English Elective March 9, 2027 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics March 11, 2027 Home Science March 13, 2027 Hindi Core, Hindi Elective March 16, 2027 Economics March 18, 2027 Marketing March 19, 2027 Political Science March 20, 2027 Artificial Intelligence March 25, 2027 Biology March 27, 2027 History March 30, 2027 Sociology March 31, 2027 Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology April 1, 2027 Business Studies, Business Administration April 6, 2027 Sanskrit Core, Taxation April 7, 2027 Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science April 8, 2027 Legal Studies April 9, 2027 Retail, Web Application