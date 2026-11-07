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CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet released— subject-wise timetable; how to download PDF | All you need to know

CBSE has released the 2027 date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board examinations, which will begin on 16 February. While Class 10 exams will conclude on 9 March, Class 12 papers will continue until 9 April. Check the subject-wise timetable and steps to download the PDF.

Swati Gandhi
Updated7 Nov 2026, 07:55 AM IST
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 6 November, released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. According to the notification, the examinations will begin on 16 February 2027, with both sets of board exams scheduled to start at 10:30 am.

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While the Class 10 examinations will conclude on 9 March, the Class 12 exams will continue until 9 April. In its notice, the CBSE said, "In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The Date Sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations.”

Also Read | CBSE announces board exam dates for Classes 10, 12; check subject-wise datesheet

The board further said that it had considered the tentative schedules of major entrance examinations while preparing the board exam timetable. It added, "The tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class 12 students have been taken into account. Every effort has been made to complete the board examinations well before the commencement of such entrance examinations, enabling students to manage their preparation effectively."

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According to CBSE data, more than 26.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 examinations, while over 19.18 lakh students have enrolled for the Class 12 board exams.

How to download CBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF?

Direct download: Students and their parents or guardians can download the date sheet PDF from the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.

Step-by-step guide to downloading the CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027:

1. Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'Latest Updates' section on the homepage.

3. Look for the notification titled 'Date Sheet for Class X and Class XII Board Examinations, 2027'.

4. Click on the PDF download link.

5. The examination timetable will appear on the screen.

6. Click on the download option and save the document.

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Also Read | CBSE postpones class 12 board exams till March 16 in Middle East

CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2027: Subject-wise exam schedule

The Class 10 board examinations will begin on 16 February with the Painting paper, followed by Mathematics on 17 February. Other major subjects, including Science, English, and Social Science, will be conducted on different dates throughout February and March.

Exam DateSubject
February 16, 2027Painting
February 17, 2027Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
February 18, 2027Skill subjects, including Data Science, Automotive and Beauty & Wellness
February 19, 2027Home Science
February 20, 2027Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B
February 22, 2027Science
February 23, 2027Introduction to Tourism
February 24, 2027Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
February 26, 2027English Communicative, English Language and Literature
February 27, 2027Regional languages
March 1, 2027Arabic, Sanskrit and other languages
March 3, 2027Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B
March 4, 2027Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and other languages
March 6, 2027French
March 8, 2027Social Science
March 9, 2027German, Spanish, Japanese and other subjects

The Class 10 examinations will conclude on 9 March. Students are advised to consult the official date sheet for the complete list of subjects, examination codes, and other details.

CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2027: Subject-wise exam schedule

For Class 12 students, the examination schedule begins with Physics on 16 February, followed by Physical Education on 18 February. The Accountancy paper is scheduled for 23 February, while Chemistry will be held on 27 February.

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The date sheet covers subjects across all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Humanities, along with vocational and skill-based papers.

Exam DateSubjects
February 16, 2027Physics
February 18, 2027Physical Education
February 19, 2027Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship and other subjects
February 23, 2027Accountancy
February 25, 2027Geography
February 27, 2027Chemistry
March 2, 2027Psychology
March 5, 2027English Core, English Elective
March 9, 2027Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
March 11, 2027Home Science
March 13, 2027Hindi Core, Hindi Elective
March 16, 2027Economics
March 18, 2027Marketing
March 19, 2027Political Science
March 20, 2027Artificial Intelligence
March 25, 2027Biology
March 27, 2027History
March 30, 2027Sociology
March 31, 2027Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology
April 1, 2027Business Studies, Business Administration
April 6, 2027Sanskrit Core, Taxation
April 7, 2027Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science
April 8, 2027Legal Studies
April 9, 2027Retail, Web Application

The Class 12 examinations will conclude on 9 April 2027. While the dates mentioned above cover some of the major subjects, the official timetable also includes languages, vocational papers, and electives.

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Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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