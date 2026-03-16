CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam evaluators warned of legal action for sharing comments, opinions on social media

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, March 16, has warned Class 10 and 12 board exam evaluators against posting any confidential information on social media. The education board has warned the Class 10 and 12 board exam evaluators that they will face legal action if any of the confidential information from them is found on social media, officials said. They include comments, opinions and sharing their experiences on social media platforms.

Advertisement

The education board has said that sharing such information on social media platforms creates confusion and spreads rumours that could be factually incorrect and create confusion.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “It has come to the notice of the board that certain individuals engaged in the evaluation process of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are posting comments, opinions and experiences on social media platforms.”

Also Read | CBSE math question paper goes viral for link to Rickroll video. Board clarifies

He said, Many of these posts are misleading, factually incorrect and have the potential to create confusion and spread rumours among stakeholders."

The top official explained that the board's evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols.

"Sharing any misleading information, experiences or opinions related to evaluation on public platforms is strictly prohibited. Any attempt to spread rumours or misrepresent facts on social media is a violation of professional conduct and may invite disciplinary action.

Advertisement

"Teachers are advised to exercise restraint and uphold the integrity of the examination system. The board expects all evaluators to maintain confidentiality, dignity and professionalism in the discharge of their duties," he said.

Exams in Middle East amid conflict On Sunday, March 15, the education board announced cancellation of the Class 12 board exams in the Middle East region in view of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, officials said.

"All examinations of class 12 scheduled from March 16 to April 10 stands cancelled in case of students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Exams which were earlier postponed also stand cancelled," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Also Read | CBSE to introduce on-screen marking for Class 12 Board exams from 2026

“The mode of declaration of results in these countries will be announced separately,” Sanyam Bharadwaj said.

Advertisement

Earlier, the education board had also cancelled Class 10 exams in the region owing to the strikes in the region. While the Middle East had remained tense for the past few months, the United States, in a joint exercise with Israel, attacked Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran attacked Israel and the neighbouring countries that it claimed were being used by the US to target Tehran.