In a major relief to 33 lakh students, CBSE has decided not to fail any student in the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The move comes after several students raised concerns that Term-1 CBSE exams in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format were tough.

According to the CBSE, the Term 1 board exam results will consist of only marks. No students will be receiving a pass, fail or repeat of compartmental grade.

Earlier CBSE controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had told news agency PTI that, "Failure rates will be lower and youngsters will have more opportunities to develop themselves. They will be able to concentrate on their schoolwork".

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the Term 1 board exam in November-December and the results are likely to be out in January. The Term-2 is likely to be held between March and April 2022. It will have a higher weighting in the result.

For the Term-2 board exams, CBSE is planning to take the descriptive exams unlike Term-1. The Term-2 exams will be conducted for 2 hours and students will encounter questions related to case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer, and long answer type questions.

In any inevitable circumstances, if the descriptive exams won't be feasible. Then CBSE will proceed further with the MCQ-based examination.

Students can check the bifurcated-syllabus with the marking scheme on the official website of CBSE. In addition to that, CBSE has also launched a timetable for various subjects that students can easily refer to.

Students will encounter the questions for every chapter to get holistic preparation material for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022. Moreover, this will help the students to get clarity about the important concepts. Mock-tests will cover all the typologies (objective and subjective) that will be asked in the Term-2 board exams., the board said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.