CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Offline date sheet to be released today

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Board Exams 2021 date sheet today. The date sheet will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. The portal will be made available soon for registration for the students who are not satisfied with their results. The exams will be conducted at the designated centres following the Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the CBSE released its dispute resolution process. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for a review with their schools. The last date to submit complaints by students is August 11. The result committee will start processing it from August 10, 2021, till August 13, 2021.

On August 3, CBSE had announced the results of Class 10th Board Exams 2021. Girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent while 99.04 per cent of students passed the class 10 exams. On July 30, CBSE had declared the results for class 12 board examinations.

Over 2.1 million students were slated to appear for CBSE Class 10 board exams and around 1.4 million for CBSE class 12 board exams, official data showed.

