CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 to begin from THIS date. Details here1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST
CBSE has announced that the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24 will begin on February 15, 2024, and conclude on April 10.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the official notification regarding the CBSE board exams date for Classes 10 and 12 in the coming year. CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj made the announcement in a circular posted on the board's official website — cbse.gov.in.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×