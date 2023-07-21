The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the official notification regarding the CBSE board exams date for Classes 10 and 12 in the coming year. CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj made the announcement in a circular posted on the board's official website — cbse.gov.in .

For the academic year 2023-24, the board exams will begin on February 15, 2024, and will conclude on April 10. The complete date sheet is still awaited.

“CBSE will conduct Board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for classes 10 and 12 from the 15th of February 2023 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024," the official notice read.

The board announced the result of the CBSE exams for the academic session 2022-23 in May this year. It stated that 87.33% of students cleared the Class 12 exam, a dip of 5.38% as compared to the last year.

How to download the CBSE date sheet 2024?

1) Visit the official website — cbse.gov.in.

2) Go to the latest notifications on the homepage.

3) Click on the direct link of CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024.

4) After clicking on the direct link, a PDF file will be opened on your screen.

5) Examination schedule will be displayed on the screen.

6) Download and save for future reference.