The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10, and 12 today, February 15. The Class 10 exams will end on 21 March, and Class 12 exams will conclude on 5 April. The examination timing for Classes 10, and 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

Around 38,83,710 lakh students will appear for the exams today, out of which 21,86,940 candidates will appear for Class 10 exams and 16,96,770 candidates will write Class 12 exams.

Ahead of the exams, the board has issued a notice with guidelines for students regarding the Class 10 and 12 exams.

Students have to reach the exam centre before 10 am on exam days. Students of Class 10,12 will be given 15 minutes reading time to read the question papers before they start the exam.

Candidate should go in school uniform and with school identity Card in addition to Admit Card issued by CBSE and permissible stationery items only.

The board has asked the candidate and Mother/Father/Gurdian to check the particulars mentioned in the Admit Card and sign at the appropriate place after verifying particulars including photo and its correctness.

Candidates must visit the examination center at least one day prior to the exam date. They should not carry mobile with GPS or any electronics items and all barred items to the centre. The candidates must read and the adhere to the important instructions given in the Admit Card.

The board has also asked the candidate to refrain themselves from spreading rumours and hosting any material on social websites including WhatsApp. You Tube. Twitter etc.