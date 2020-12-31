OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams dates to be announced today
So far, the Centre has had no supervision over any board except the CBSE as state boards are autonomous and regulated by state governments (Photo: Mint)
So far, the Centre has had no supervision over any board except the CBSE as state boards are autonomous and regulated by state governments (Photo: Mint)

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams dates to be announced today

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 09:03 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021: Education Minister will announce the dates at 6 pm today
  • Earlier this month CBSE had said that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the dates of commencement of CBSE Board examinations- 2021 at 6 pm today i.e 31st December. This information was given by the Minister on his Twitter account.

"Dear students & parents! I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31," Union Education Minister tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Earlier during virtual interaction with teachers, the Union Education Minister informed that CBSE is making necessary preparations for conducting the 2021 board examinations after taking into consideration the suggestions given by students, teachers and parents on the same.

Also Read | The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads

Usually, the practical exams are conducted in January and theory exams begin every year in February and conclude in March.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout