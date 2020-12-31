CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams dates to be announced today

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams dates to be announced today1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 09:03 AM IST
- CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021: Education Minister will announce the dates at 6 pm today
- Earlier this month CBSE had said that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the dates of commencement of CBSE Board examinations- 2021 at 6 pm today i.e 31st December. This information was given by the Minister on his Twitter account.
"Dear students & parents! I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31," Union Education Minister tweeted.
Earlier during virtual interaction with teachers, the Union Education Minister informed that CBSE is making necessary preparations for conducting the 2021 board examinations after taking into consideration the suggestions given by students, teachers and parents on the same.
Usually, the practical exams are conducted in January and theory exams begin every year in February and conclude in March.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.
