CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams dates to be announced today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the dates of commencement of CBSE Board examinations- 2021 at 6 pm today i.e 31st December. This information was given by the Minister on his Twitter account.

Earlier during virtual interaction with teachers, the Union Education Minister informed that CBSE is making necessary preparations for conducting the 2021 board examinations after taking into consideration the suggestions given by students, teachers and parents on the same.

Usually, the practical exams are conducted in January and theory exams begin every year in February and conclude in March.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.